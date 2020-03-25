Voss Water names Braya first PR AOR

NEW YORK: Voss Water has brought on Braya as its first PR AOR.

Braya is leading all of Voss’ communications efforts, including influencer engagement, corporate reputation and earned media strategy for the brand’s portfolio of flavored and unflavored still and sparkling water products. Voss' products are sold in more than 50 countries, according to the company.

The agency is helping Voss with activities with actor Dwayne Johnson, who agreed to a strategic partnership with the water brand last year, said Braya managing partner Fernando Yanez.

“All the plans we had for the coming months are being analyzed to see which ones we can do and which ones will need to be postponed,” he said. “We are also advising [Voss] on how to communicate during coronavirus. It’s hard to predict right now what we are going to do.”

Braya is also amplifying Voss’ Live Every Drop advertising and social media campaign that works to inspire driven consumers to embrace everything that life has to offer. Launched in August, the push showcases a glimpse into the rewarding aspects of work, play and balance.

Explaining why Voss brought on a PR AOR for the first time, Ariel Boorstin, VP of global marketing at Voss Water, said the bottled water category is competitive and changing all of the time with new entrants and innovation.

There’s a lot of “noise being made,” she said, adding that “Voss has a more understated presence in all of that, and it feels like the right time to be more proactive around messaging and communication on the brand side.”

“We are doing more than we ever have before with new products, packaging and CSR,” Boorstin said. “So there is a lot to be talking about.”

Braya SVPs Shaun Leavy and Kristin Sommers are leading account work. Budget information was not disclosed.

Braya started working on the account last month after an RFP process that began in January. It was one of three firms that pitched for the business.