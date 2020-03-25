'Keep Calm and Carry One (Basket)' - creatives design anti-panic buying messages

Yesterday the Labour Party urged UK PR and advertising agencies to help persuade consumers to stop panic-buying.

Labour said it was calling for "a mobilisation of advertising and PR agencies to create new TV adverts, newspaper, digital and billboard advertising" around the issue.

Agencies and creatives have responded. Scriba PR and creatives' network One Minute Briefs put out a call for designs, and more 150 were submitted in just eight hours.

The winning entry was a poster by Louise Chorley, partner and creative director at Folk Marketing & Design. Her design was a twist on the famous World War Two message that read: "Keep Calm and Carry One (Basket)."

The image from earlier this week designed for Guinness, which featured a pale sofa and dark background resembling the look of the famous stout, also came from One Minute Briefs - it was not an official piece of Guinness creative.

Katie Mallinson, founder and MD at Scriba PR said: “We’ve admired the work of One Minute Briefs for a long time now, and thought this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate on a timely and crucial project. The response has been phenomenal, and it shows the power social media can have at times like these.”

Meanwhile, PR and content agency BrandContent has produced a series of designs that adapt the logos of famous supermarkets to deliver the message.

Sharon Flaherty, CEO of BrandContent said: “Retailers are working tirelessly to restock shelves and make sure there is enough to go around, so creating memorable marketing campaigns to change shopper behaviour is not at the top of their priority list, and rightly so. To help, we thought we could offer them a fresh take on their household slogans to get shoppers to think differently and help those key workers access food. The onus is on shoppers to play their part for everyone who needs access to basic food supplies and essentials.”