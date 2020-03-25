Manifest hires New York Times' global creative director

Picho-Owiny joins from the The New York Times, where he was global creative director and responsible for leading creative brand partnerships in its London, Paris and Hong Kong offices.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in the creative industries, having held creative director roles at Ogilvy and Holler.

Picho-Owiny has previously worked with blue chip-brands including Google, Nike and Red Bull, and worked in-house as head of creative at Virgin Media.

He will be responsible for Manifest's multichannel creative output, leading the creative strategy team in London and building global creative processes across the group alongside Manifest Group founder and chief executive, Alex Myers.

“Chomoi joining Manifest is a real creative coup for us, and indicative of the progress we’ve made as an agency over the past few years,” Myers said.

“Our unified approach to communications is attracting major global brands to our portfolio and Chomoi’s heavyweight integrated experience is a perfect fit for both them and the Manifest creative model.”

Picho-Owiny said the agency's immediate focus is to help clients navigate the ongoing global crisis.

“Given the current COVID-19 situation there’s a big question around what is feasible for brands in terms of marketing – to both mitigate negative impacts and explore the opportunities of the current context," he told PRweek. “It all comes down to building communications around a central positive impact on the lives of your audience.

“The priority for agencies at a time like this is not just to steer clients through the current situation, but to do so through strategies that will build solid foundations for a more conscious post-coronavirus world.

"Like everything, this crisis will pass, but what comes next for many brands will be heavily influenced by how they behaved and communicated during a time of need for their audiences.”