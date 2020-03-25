Global head of comms moves to The Romans

Tom Winterton has returned to The Romans after spending more than a year as global head of communications at live music ticketing firm, DICE.

Winterton, who joins as a director and member of the management team, previously led The Romans D&AD Pencil-winning @JohnLewis campaign for Twitter, and worked across the agency’s tech and drinks roster.

The appointment bolsters The Romans’ new management team and follows a strong year of 30 per cent revenue growth and record client additions.

At DICE, Winterton led launches in the US, France, Spain and Italy with campaigns that focused on the brand’s fierce anti-tout and fan-first stance.

He said: “The Romans team remain as intimidatingly strong as ever, just double the size, with a few dozen more awards, and a new-found obsession with Zoom. It’s good to be back.”

Managing director Roxy Kalha, who has known Winterton since she hired him at Shine in 2007, said The Romans is delighted to welcome back a “prodigal son”.

“Tom 2.0 returns to The Romans with a tonne of in-house and global expertise that is already proving invaluable as clients across the board adapt to radical changes in their businesses,” she said.

“He’s going to be invaluable in helping to continue to shape and evolve our client service offering and pitches, to ensure they are totally matched to the reality of what clients are looking for and the everyday real issues they are facing.

“Having first hired Tom as a brilliant grad (at Shine), it’s flattering to be able to hire him for a third time (although there won’t be a fourth).”

The Romans was recently named Campaign’s PR Agency of The Year and in the past year have scooped several industry awards, including three PRWeek Awards and a D&AD pencil.