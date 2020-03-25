WPP Health to host COVID-19 Q&A with LSHTM and WHO scientists

The online session, which begins at 1pm, is billed by WPP Health as a “rare opportunity to listen and interact with the scientists leading the world’s response to COVID-19”.

The session will be co-hosted by David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at LSHTM and chair of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Scientific Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards, together with Heidi Larson, professor of anthropology, risk and decision science at LSHTM.

Heymann previously led the WHO response to SARS as well as multiple Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Larson is involved in the response to COVID-19 from a social science perspective – in particular, monitoring rumours and myths related to the outbreak.

Both scientists will be answering questions live on LSHTM’s Twitter and YouTube channels during the session – the second of its kind that WPP Health has hosted in the past fortnight.

LSHTM’s primary audiences are academics, scientists and policy makers around the world.

However, the live Q&A represents a drive by the institution to give a wider audience access to its experts, including the media and influencers in the health sector, as well as WPP staff and clients.

Katie Steels, head of comms and engagement at LSHTM, said: “Giving a global audience the opportunity to interact with such senior scientists in real time offers value to communities around the world – especially during an outbreak which is evolving so rapidly day by day.”

Steels said that during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa five years ago, LSHTM focused much of its time on helping health and science media tackle myths and misinformation, as well as leading calls for changes in how the epidemic was being tackled.

She added: “While we’re continuing with this strategy during this coronavirus outbreak, the live broadcasts have enabled us to extend our activity to offer direct access to our experts.”





