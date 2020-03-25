Engage SEA names new country manager in Malaysia

Reputation management and digital comms firm Engage SEA has appointed Rajan Moses (pictured) as Malaysia's country manager. Moses is a veteran communications consultant and a long-time journalist with specialities in CEO counsel, media strategy, issues and crisis comms.

He was most recently the strategic comms advisor for Sapura Energy. Prior to that, he held roles as managing director of Ogilvy PR in Malaysia, chief correspondent and editor for the Reuters in the US, Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and executive editor at Business Times at Malaysian daily New Straits Times.

He has also clocked in extensive experience in deal communications, launching IPOs in the Malaysian financial markets, notably those of Maxis, Petronas Chemicals, Astro and Bumi Armada. He has also worked with other Malaysian brands and government-linked companies including Khazanah, Iskandar Investment Bhd, Legoland, Sunway, Bursa Malaysia, Lynas Corp, CIMB, Alliance Bank, Bernas, UEM Land, Manulife, Dialog, Goodyear, Usaha Tegas Group, MEASAT, Deutsche Bank and Guinness.

"I am excited to be taking on this role at a particularly challenging time for leaders, brands and organisations. The rise of citizen movements, spread of fake news and activist shareholders can impact the reputation and influence of management and the company," said Moses.