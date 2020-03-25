Reuter Communications appoints new directors

Luxury marketing and PR agency Reuter Communications has appointed Lily Lu as digital director, Ian Lin as creative director, and Sharon Liang as director, people and culture. All three are based in the agency's Shanghai headquarters.

Lu has more than 15 years of experience at major agencies including Ogilvy, TBWA, Proxmity and Saatchi&Saatchi; her specialities include digital strategy, social activations, and social CRM. Lin brings over eight years of experience to the table and his specialities are digital, ecommerce, and social. He will lead a team of 15 in the creative team. Liang, meanwhile, joins from IPG where she was a senior manager of human resources and talent.

Reuter has offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and London with clients including Harrods, Sotheby's, Swarovski, Swire Hotels, The Este´e Lauder Companies and Vivienne Westwood.

