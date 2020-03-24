A key challenge in brand management is ensuring message consistency globally while still respecting consumers' expectations regionally and locally.
In this podcast, the first in a series brought to you by WE, Lisa Jedan, VP of global brand communications at Bacardi, shares her blueprint for merging creativity with tech and data savvy to accomplish that objective and so much more.
For example, she discusses some unique “tricks” Bacardi used, fueled by data insight and social listening, to help "treat" consumers to a particularly festive Halloween.
"Obsession with the consumer.” "Freedom in the framework." "The absence of limitation is the enemy of art." These are just three of the strategic gems Jedan shared during the conversation. (The last of those being inspired by a famous Orson Welles quote.)
In addition, appreciating the need for continual evolution, Jedan shared her perspectives on WE’s Brands in Motion study.
