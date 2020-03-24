Mucinex takes up the fight against fake news

Mucinex is doing its part in the fight against COVID-19 in an unexpected way.

While the cold and flu brand may seem like a front-line player against coronavirus -- and has been recommended to treat mild symptoms -- the brand itself is targeting a different type of outbreak.

That is the outbreak of fake news associated with the spread of COVID-19, with rumors swirling about everything from national lockdowns to home remedies for the virus itself.

To that end, Mucinex’s Spread Facts, Not Fear campaign, done in cooperation with McCann New York and McCann Health New York, was created to cut through the noise, encourage safe habits and elevate the voice of experts.

The campaign consists of a series of iconic images crafted by award-winning illustrator Norma Bar.

The campaign will run across social media, print and out-of-home activations, with every execution leading back to COVID-19facts.com, a helpful source of up-to-date information compiled from the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins and other international experts.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.