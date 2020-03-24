From the editor: An events update for PRWeek US

Hello PRWeek friends,



In the interests of safeguarding the health of our people, stakeholders, event attendees and customers we have been closely monitoring and evaluating the COVID-19 situation, paying careful attention to CDC and federal/state/local authorities’ guidance on meetings and live events.

We are working through our plans for all PRWeek events scheduled through the end of June, and will provide you with more information as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and support as we maneuver these dynamic and trying times.

As you know, the PRWeek US Awards gala scheduled for New York City on March 19 has been postponed until a later date, to be announced. The PRWeek Global Awards live event set for May 19 will not now take place in London — the awards will be presented virtually on the same day.

The Brand Film Awards live gala celebration and Workshop scheduled for May 7 in New York City will now be conducted as a virtual event — more details to follow on this.

The PRWeek Hall of Femme, celebrating outstanding women in the PR profession, was originally set for New York City on June 10-11. This event will now take place in the fall on dates to be confirmed.

We have several digital resources designed to help you navigate these trying times. PRWeek and our owner Haymarket Media have just launched the Coronavirus Briefing — a newsletter comprised of the best and most recent information on COVID-19 culled from Haymarket Media's global media portfolio.

We also have a live COVID-19 blog that is updated in real time. And we will be releasing details of a PRWeek virtual event soon. We are also active on all of our social channels — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn — so don’t forget to follow us to get the most up-to-date happenings in our industry.

Now is the time for everyone to come together to tackle the challenges facing our industry and the world in general. Please send us any examples of communications work that illustrates the PR industry stepping up to do this — and also tell us how we can help you.

Stay safe out there and know that PRWeek will always be there to reflect the great work all of you do.



Steve Barrett

VP, editorial director