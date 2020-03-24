Nominations open for PRWeek US 40 Under 40 2020

Added 4 hours ago

It’s your chance to nominate a trail-blazing colleague.

News

Work with a colleague whose ahead-of-the-curve thinking is helping to define the future of the PR industry? 

Now is your chance to nominate them to be recognized in the premier honor for up-and-coming PR professionals: the PRWeek U.S. 40 Under 40. But don’t wait, the deadline for nominations is May 6. 

This year’s 40 Under 40 ceremony is set to take place on Thursday, October 22, in New York City. 

Don’t miss your chance to honor individuals who are redefining the role of communications, PR and marketing. To be eligible, all nominees must be a U.S.-based PR professional and under the age of 40 as of August 31. 

Go here to nominate an individual and for information about tickets.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters