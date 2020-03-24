Digital Edition: March/April 2020

Download the Digital Edition Here

Featured in this issue:

Hall of Femme: These 16 women epitomize exceptional work in the PR industry and act as role models for the next wave of leaders. See the PRWeek 2020 Hall of Femme class here.

Women to Watch: The future of PR and communications is in good hands with this group of emerging professionals. See the 21 women making their voices heard in the industry.

Salary Survey: Salaries are up, as is the confidence of a workforce better positioned to demand more from employers, finds the PRWeek/PR Talent Salary Survey.

Newsmaker: Trish Wexler, CCO of the retail arm of JPMorgan Chase, discusses how she builds trust and helps the country's largest bank remain a reliable institution for millions of Americans.

CEO Feature: Ferrero North America CEO Paul Chibe dishes on the unlikely inspiration for his perspective on risk-taking and great PR.

