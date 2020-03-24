BrewDog creates online bar experience to encourage social distancing

BrewDog is replicating its traditional bar experience with an online meet-up to encourage consumers to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

Each BrewDog bar in Australia, Germany, the UK and the US will have its own online session providing an opportunity for locals and regulars to connect. The 102 virtual bars will give customers the chance to get together with friends and enjoy a beer.

On 27 March, BrewDog will begin to host the series of events including beer tasting, homebrewing masterclasses, pub quizzes, live music and comedy shows. Throughout the sessions, there will be Q&A opportunities, giveaways and exclusive merchandise available from the BrewDog online shop. The online tastings will be from Hawkes Cider, Overworks and BrewDog.

The brand will announce session details and events on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.

James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog, said: "Community has always been at the absolute core of what we do. And the role that community and great beer play in our society is now more important than ever.

"Our online bars will be open for business on 27 March at 6pm and we are scheduling a series of amazing sessions with guest breweries, online tastings, games, entertainment. We’re looking forward to welcoming you all and sharing a beer."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign