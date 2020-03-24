Coca-Cola GB suspends all marketing activity

Coca-Cola works with several leading agencies in the UK, including creative agencies Ogilvy, Wieden+Kennedy, McCann, comms agencies Frank and Exposure, and media agency MediaCom.

The company said it will be reviewing the decision periodically and will update agency partners of further developments. PRWeek understands Q2 marketing activity has been suspended with Q3 under review.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson: “In light of the serious situation everyone is facing with regard to coronavirus, we don’t believe it would be appropriate, or consistent with the current challenges and uncertainty for our consumers, to continue with the planned marketing of our brands in Great Britain at this time."

“As we all adjust to these very different circumstances, we will focus our efforts on how we can make a difference to our consumers, customers and communities in the weeks and months ahead."

In 2019, the drinks manufacturer spent £3.7bn ($4.2bn) on global advertising for its brands, which include Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite and Powerade.