Engine MHP wins corp and public affairs brief for major fintech account

The agency, which has been hired by Klarna UK on a retained basis, won the account after a competitive pitch involving several agencies.

It replaces Firstlight, which had been tasked with raising awareness of the brand among consumers and retailers.

Fintech firm Klarna was founded in Stockholm in 2005 and is now valued at $5.5m.

Major client

Announcing the account win today, Engine MHP revealed that a core team of eight people, led by Cat Ommanney, director in the financial services team, are working on the new business.

Engine MHP will support Klarna’s rapid UK growth plans as the business establishes and expands its core propositions, according to the agency.

In addition to working on consumer and b2b campaigns, it will provide public affairs support.

Klarna UK is the latest in the agency’s growing portfolio of fintech clients, which include Revolut, Youtility and Airbus-owned Skytra.

Alex Bigg, Engine MHP’s chief executive, said: “Klarna is shaking up the payments industry for all the right reasons, empowering retailers and consumers alike with smooth payments and has ambitious plans as the business expands.”

He added: “We have been watching Klarna closely as it has grown into the largest fintech in Europe and are genuinely thrilled to be working with the team.”

The win comes just weeks after Nick Woods joined the agency as head of its financial services practice, leading a team of 15 specialists.

Onwards and upwards

The agency is the 17th biggest in the UK, generating £19.8m in revenue in 2018, according to the 2019 PRWeek Top 150 UK PR consultancies.

In the past two years, Engine MHP has won more than 50 new accounts, including UK restructuring advisory firm FRP Advisory earlier this month.

It recently moved into a shared office with Engine Mischief, part of a plan announced last year to bring the two agencies together under the Engine brand to create a 200-strong operation.





