Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Reminder: Today is the last day to complete our survey on how COVID-19 is affecting the PR industry.

Nominations are now open for the PRWeek U.S. 2020 40 Under 40. Don’t miss your chance to honor individuals who are redefining the role of communications, PR, and marketing. The deadline for nominations is May 6. Go here for more information.

Mixed messages. President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Monday, “America will again and soon be open for business. Very soon. A lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting.” However, health experts are saying social distancing is crucial right now and such measures will need to stay in place for more than 15 days to beat the virus. In other news, several TV networks cut away from Trump’s briefing on Monday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has donated 1,000 ventilators to California hospitals. At a press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom called Musk’s move to help treat coronavirus patients a “heroic effort.” Musk tweeted on Monday night, “If you want a free ventilator installed, please let us know!”

2020 Tokyo Olympics update: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a statement on Monday calling for the postponement of the event. USA Gymnastics, USA Track and Field and USA Swimming are also urging postponement. International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today Monday he believes the event will be postponed.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is facing backlash on social media for saying the elderly should be sacrificed for the economy’s sake. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Patrick said he'd be willing to die to restart the American economy amid the coronavirus pandemic — and he thinks other grandparents would, too. Senior citizens and others on social did not agree.