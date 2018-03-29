PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: entry deadline extended, changes made for 2020

Click here for the 30 Under 30 submission form and to access more details about the scheme, which is the ultimate showcase for young stars of UK PR.

The new standard entry deadline is Wednesday 8 April, with a late-entry deadline (subject to a late entry fee) of Wednesday 15 April.

Due to the disruption caused by COVID-19, the photo shoot at the London office of Hanover on 28 May has been cancelled. Instead, entrants will be asked to provide a photo for use in the flagship feature in PRWeek.

As with previous years, successful candidates can also enter the Young PR Professionals category at the PRWeek UK Awards at no extra cost.

This year, to recognise true newcomers to the sector, PRWeek has introduced a separate 30 Under 30 Newcomer category. This is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have already shown signs of a promising career ahead.

We are also recognising the best 30 Under 30 employers. Any employer with three or more entrants in 30 Under 30 will automatically receive a 30 Under 30: Star Employer Award.

PR professionals aged under 30 can be nominated for inclusion in the prestigious list, which recognises those with the greatest potential to become industry leaders of the future – and those who have achieved greatness already.

A judging panel of industry experts will decide who makes the cut.

The cost of entry to 30 Under 30 is £300+VAT. For the Newcomer category, the cost is £150+VAT.

Criteria

Entry is open to any UK-based PR or public affairs professional aged under 30 on 10 July 2020, working either in-house or agency-side.

The online application form must be completed by a nominator (usually a line manager or similar); entries from nominees will not be accepted. Nominees must also be prepared to answer a short Q&A on themselves and be interviewed by PRWeek. They must also provide a decent quality photo of themselves.

To enter, click here.

For questions, please email Sam Mcintyre.