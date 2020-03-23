Healthcare specialist agency announces MD promotion

Following her promotion this month, Safeio takes over from Simon Hackett, business unit head at Ashfield Healthcare Communications, who is responsible for Pegasus and Ashfield Digital & Creative.

Ashfield is part of UDG Healthcare, which acquired Pegasus for £16.8m in 2016.

Since joining Pegasus four years ago, Safeoi has embedded a culture of behaviour change and worked with UCL’s Centre for Behaviour Change to build the agency’s ‘CHANGE’ planning model.

She previously held a series of marketing roles at EDF Energy and her background includes client-servicing and strategy positions at agencies in the Havas and Publicis networks.

Safeio reports to Hackett, who continues to be closely involved with clients, the business and its development.

He commented: “Corrina’s passion, excellent commercial acumen and blend of multichannel agency and in-house experience will be a huge asset to Pegasus as we continue to provide a fresh, creative alternative to slow-moving network or single-channel competitors.”

He added: “We are incredibly excited to have her energy in supporting clients and driving the business forward.”

New hire

One of Safeio’s first decisions in her new role has been to strengthen the agency’s digital offering by appointing Jon Buckley (pictured below) as director of digital, strategy and insights.







Buckley, a former head of digital at digital marketing and advertising agency Cheil, has worked on integrated comms campaigns for Bayer, Samsung, Skittles and Skoda, among other brands.

Safeio said: “Jon has a wealth of digital marketing and large-agency experience, which he is already putting to great use. He will be responsible for further developing our digital, data and technology capability and focusing on bringing innovative new services to clients. We are thrilled to have him join our senior team and can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have.”

On the up

Pegasus, which works for clients ranging from GSK, Pfizer and Sanofi to Astellas, Bayer and Lloyds Pharmacy, won the 2019 PRWeek UK Award for the Best Use of Planning, Strategy and Evaluation, for its National Rail track safety campaign 'You vs Train'.

It is the top-ranked regional agency in the PRWeek Top 150 UK PR Consultancies Rankings 2019, coming in at 25th place, and recent client wins include Superdrug and New Zealand’s Manuka Honey Group.

Pegasus made revenues of £12.2m in 2018, up from £10.8m in 2017. It employs 135 staff.





Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com