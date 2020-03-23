Xandr appoints B2B comms agency for UK and Northern Europe

The agency will be responsible for increasing brand awareness in the advertising, marketing and technology trade press, as well as national media and business press in the UK, Netherlands and the Nordics.

Andy Oakes, co-founder and MD of Bluestripe Group, said: “We are thrilled to be working with such a prestigious company as Xandr. Our unique approach to content and communications is proven to elevate our clients in today's complex media landscape.”

Xandr was formed by AT&T following the acquisition of AppNexus in 2018 to create advertising solutions for advertisers and media companies, with a focus on digital video and TV.

Headquartered in New York, it has more than 30 offices across the world and 1,900 employees across five continents.

Caroline Smith, associate director of corporate communications at Xandr, said: “As disruptors in the advertising, marketing and technology sector, they [Bluestripe] have the right team and strategy to help Xandr make an impact on the rapidly-evolving media landscape across Northern Europe.”