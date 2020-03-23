EP+Co’s Melody Skipper moves to Essence

NEW YORK: Melody Skipper has been named head of North American comms for Essence, an analytics and tech marketing company that is part of WPP’s GroupM.

Skipper started as senior communications manager at the firm March 3 and reports to global SVP of comms Sam Weston and Jason Harrison, Essence’s North America CEO. She replaces Isabelle Brenton, who left Essence in September and took a position at Facebook as industry marketing lead, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Skipper said her remit is “handling all of the media outreach and telling the agency’s story about all of the things happening in the U.S. and Canada.”

Skipper comes to Essence from EP+Co, where she was a comms manager. While there, she helped promote that agency’s work for entertainment properties Deadpool 2 and Bohemian Rhapsody.

“The people at EP+Co were great,” she said. “But there was some restructuring happening to the business and the role at Essence was a great opportunity. It’s ten-times the size of EP+Co and I am now handling all of North America.”

EP+Co did not immediately comment on Skipper’s departure or its plans for her empty position.