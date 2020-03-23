Evoke KYNE promotes from within to fill top digital job

This marks a promotion for O’Donnell, who was previously senior vice-president, global digital strategist, at the agency.

World view

She now leads a 15-strong global digital team with a focus on cross-channel strategy, social media, insights and analytics.

In her new role, which brings her into the agency’s executive leadership team, O'Donnell will drive the development of its digital capabilities and boost its offering for both existing and prospective clients.

Asset

O'Donnell is based in Dublin and reports directly to the agency’s chief executive David Kyne, who said: “I have had the great pleasure to partner with Julie over the past two years as she has led the development of an industry-leading, global team of digital experts, helping shift our culture to a digital-first mindset.”

Announcing O'Donnell's appointment, earlier this month, Kyne added: “She has played a pivotal role in growing our digital offering and deploying resources across the business to ensure we are developing innovative programming that exceeds the needs of our clients and creates insights-driven, measurable impact.”

Experienced

O’Donnell’s track record includes a stint as senior director at Lundbeck, a multinational pharmaceuticals business.

She has also worked at agencies including Publicis and the M and C Group, and describes herself as “a proven healthcare digital and marketing strategist with more than a decade of experience".

O’Donnell joined KYNE in 2017 and has experience in engaging healthcare stakeholders across therapeutic areas, with particular expertise in psychiatry, neurology and diabetes, among others.

“I am delighted to further establish our digital offering during this transformational time, both at the agency and more broadly in health communications,” she said.

“We have an opportunity to combat the growing issue of online misinformation while deepening relationships and connecting stakeholders through new channels and technologies, ultimately creating meaningful change like never before.”

Bigger picture

Evoke KYNE is part of Huntsworth plc’s Evoke arm and was created after the group bought an 85 per cent stake in health comms specialist KYNE for an initial cash consideration of $17.4m (£13.7m) last May.

The agency’s recent clients include AstraZeneca, Alkermes, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, and Goodbye Malaria.





Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com