PRWeek Global Awards 2020 live event cancelled

Added 1 hour ago by Danny Rogers

Haymarket Business Media has decided to cancel its PRWeek Global Awards 2020 live event, due to take place on 19 May in London, in light of the situation regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic.

PRWeek business director, Declan Gough described the decision as “regretful but necessary”.

“The effects, actual and projected, of coronavirus are becoming evident across the world, with many of our entrants facing travel restrictions and isolation, quarantine or stay-in-place orders. We have been following government and World Health Organization guidelines and health and safety is always our first priority,” said Gough. 

However, PRWeek said there would still be a digital version of the ceremony announcing the results and showing some of the winning work, the exact nature of which would be revealed soon.

Gough said: “Although there won't be a live ceremony this year, we still want to celebrate your great work and give your teams the recognition they deserve. We will announce the winners and highly commended results online via our website and Twitter and we look forward to celebrating this good news with you and your teams.”

For further information check in on www.prweekglobalawards.com 

