JustPark launches campaign to secure parking for NHS workers

The brand has launched a campaign to urge nearby homeowners and businesses to provide free access to parking spaces for healthcare professionals and patients.

JustPark, an app that matches drivers with parking spaces, will waive all fees to help connect key workers and patients with available spaces. PR for the campaign is being handled by Ready10.

Dr Jonathan Behar, a 39-year-old consultant at the Royal Brompton Hospital, said: “Due to the extra pressure that COVID-19 is putting on the NHS, we’re noticing that parking is increasingly becoming an issue – not just for our patients, but for our staff as well.

"Staff at the hospital are facing long shifts already while we do our best to treat patients, so we urge people who have available parking near hospitals to visit the JustPark website and list it for free.”

With a network of over 50,000 locations and over 4.5 million registered users, the appeal follows the decision taken by TfL at the end of last week to reduce the number of London Underground stations.

Anthony Eskinazi, founder and CEO of JustPark, said: “Healthcare staff are working round the clock to care for the public, but there are an increasing number of parking issues facing NHS workers, which is adding to the pressure they are facing at this time.

“Many people have unused parking spaces in key locations, so we’re appealing for them to support the efforts of our NHS by making them available as free hospital parking to those in need. While it might only be a small step, it is important to ensure the fight against the virus can continue.”

To make a free listing for hospital or healthcare parking, visit the JustPark website.