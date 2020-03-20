Coronavirus: Brands step up to help

In these extraordinary times, PR firms across the board are helping to activate nimble and compelling community-oriented campaigns for their clients.

Pernod Ricard

Premium wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard retooled its production to bolster the supply of hand sanitizer. Production starts this week at U.S. manufacturing facilities and distilleries. Coordination with federal officials helped overcome regulatory hurdles to begin production. (Agency: Weber Shandwick)

Discover Puerto Rico

Ketchum helped communicate the island’s response to the outbreak when, with fewer than 10 cases to date, Puerto Rico took preventative measures early — much earlier than some other parts of the world. It was the first U.S. entity to mandate shelter-in-place and closed all non-essential businesses until March 30 at the earliest. (Agency: Ketchum)

Pearson

Zeno Group worked with online learning company Pearson to help news media understand what’s happening as students leave school and attend lessons online from home. They offered advice to help all involved navigate the process, which they are providing for free to consumers. It also offered a number of services for free, such as access to an e-book library for U.S. and U.K. higher education students already using Pearson courseware; free access to the Aida Calculus app until June; free on-demand webinars for higher education faculty, live webinars for K-12 parents and teachers; online courses to support China’s “no suspension of study” policy; and 20-plus webinars and training materials on distance learning and teaching for Italian teachers. (Agency: Zeno Group)

Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers launched primary care services on its telemedicine platforms to help ease the burden on healthcare providers and provide people another way to access in-home care. COVID-19 screenings are also available. (Agency: Derris)

SKYN

As the hashtags #staythefhome and #staythefuckhome become popular, Condom maker SKYN is publishing content featuring messages like, “Coming is always safer than going”, compelling people to “Stay And F*** At Home,” in order to keep everyone safer. Ongoing content, like the “pleasure calendar” will be posted daily over the next few weeks to help people keep busy. (Agency: Sid Lee Paris)

Armis

IoT security company Armis is alerting people to the security threats of working remotely. Chief information security officer Curtis Simpson told Business Insider that hackers may send teleworkers fake emails from senior staff concerning coronavirus. (Agency: Mission North)

Orbital Insights

Satellite data insights company Orbital Insights is using its technology to help the media, government agencies and cities understand the impact of coronavirus on the movement of people and goods. (Agency: Mission North)

PRXBar

RXERCISE is live-streaming a 30-minute, full-body workout on Instagram for free. It will run for one week, beginning March 28 at 5 p.m. CST. Top trainers and fitness enthusiasts such as Gideon Akande, a top trainer for Men's Health, will host. (Agency: Zeno Group)

Merit

Credentials verification software company Merit is helping states verify the licenses of medical professions so they can work across state lines with the launch of their initiative ReadyNow. (Agency: Mission North)

Dosh

Cashback platform Dosh is pulling data on cashback redemptions across online shopping to compare it with in-store purchases and show how part of the retail landscape continues to endure. (Agency: Mission North)

Betterment

Online financial adviser Betterment is advising on the impact of a potential stimulus check, how HR can talk to employees about their 401Ks, what the tax deadline extension means and other topics. (Agency: Mission North)

Smartsheet

Collaborative work management company Smartsheet is offering free templates to organizations to build a dashboard to prepare for coronavirus issues. Another free template is being offered to governments and government agencies to help them plan, track and collaborate on a coronavirus response - 10,000 customers have taken advantage of the templates. (Agency: Prosek Partners)

National Nurses United

The organization is advocating for nurses - true heroes - who are the frontline of the pandemic. They have created a petition to demand proper personal protective equipment for nurses. (Agency: Fenton)

World Health Organization

The World Health Organization has launched a #SafeHands campaign to spread information on how to properly wash your hands to slow the spread of the disease. Leveraging Takumi’s influencer services, the campaign was launched across the U.S. and Europe on Instagram and TikTok. (Agency: Takumi)

Color Of Change

From expanding voting access to protecting incarcerated men and women, Color Of Change is driving critical campaigns to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the black community. (Agency: Fenton)