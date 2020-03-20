Just briefly

People Moves

BOCA RATON

TransMedia Group, an independent PR firm in Florida appointed Dilara Tuncer director of public relations. She had been senior account executive at TARA, Ink, according to LinkedIn.

BOSTON

Design collaborative Bergmeyer has hired Jonathan J. Nelson as director of brand communications.

BOULDER

Edibles producer Wana Brands hired Joe Hodas as its first CMO. He had been CEO of Gofire, a plant-based medical hardware and software IP company.

MEXICO CITY

FTI Consulting announced today that Dr. Aldo Flores-Quiroga is working with the firm as a senior advisor for the energy and natural resources sector in FTI’s strategic communications segment. Flores-Quiroga is a visiting scholar at the University of Texas at Austin’s Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs and served as undersecretary of hydrocarbons at Mexico’s Ministry of Energy from 2016 to 2018.

REDWOOD CITY, CA

Poshmark has hired Amber McCasland as the company’s first vice president of communications. She comes to the company from Levi Strauss & Co. where she was VP of global corporate reputation. McCasland was named one of PR Week’s 40 Under 40 in 2015.

SANTA MONICA

Activision Blizzard appointed Helaine Klasky as chief communications officer this week. Klasky has served as CCO at SoundExchange, GE Energy and Yale University. She also led Burson-Marsteller’s U.S. public affairs and crisis practice.

WASHINGTON, DC

Albright Stonebridge Group, a strategy and commercial diplomacy firm, announced today it has hired former Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman as a senior advisor. Silverman joins ASG after a 30-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service and served in Kuwait from 2016 to 2019.

Account wins

EAST NORTHPORT, NY

High-tech and consumer electronics agency Thomas Public Relations signed two new smart home clients: Treatlife, a creator of IoT home automation products, including smart switches; and Vivid-Pix, an AI-based image restoration software.

MINNEAPOLIS

MSSmedia was named digital marketing agency for the Minnesota Army National Guard. The Miami-based media and PR agency will provide the battalion with Online Advertising Services to increase recruitment and retention statewide.

NEW YORK

Citizen Relations has been named AOR for Cedar, a patient payment and engagement platform.