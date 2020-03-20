Eli Lilly names Kathryn Beiser VP of global comms

INDIANAPOLIS: Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Company has picked Kathryn Beiser as its next VP of global communications.

Beiser starts in the role April 6 and, according to a statement announcing the hire, will oversee a corporate comms strategy, including internal and external corporate communications, media relations, crisis management, executive communications, digital and social media, and corporate brand and reputation management.

Beiser said she reports to Leigh Ann Pusey, SVP of corporate affairs and communications and currently has approximately 50-plus people on her team, though that number may change. She added that the global comms role had been empty for several years prior to her hire.

“There were a few opportunities that I was considering over the last month,” Beiser said. “Eli Lilly, just from a cultural perspective and as an overall opportunity, really just fits me and I’m really excited about the work ahead.”

Beiser said her shortlist of first tasks includes reviewing the overarching Eli Lilly brand and reputation; optimizing operations and filling any gaps, and also looking to see what needs to be done in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to joining Eli Lilly, Beiser was SVP and chief communications officer for Kaiser Permanente.

According to the statement announcing her hire, she was also global chair, corporate practice, for Edelman, EVP of corporate communications at Hilton Worldwide, and VP of corporate communications for Discover Financial Services. She also did stints at Burson-Marsteller, Golin and Hill & Knowlton.

In January, Eli Lilly reported that 2019 Q4 revenue grew 8% to $6.1 billion. Q4 net income was $1.5 billion. Full-year 2019 revenue rose 4% to $22.319 billion.