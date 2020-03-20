Local and national government PRs to get schooling support during COVID-19

The government has identified some "critical keyworkers" for the fight against COVID-19. They will be prioritised for education provision if they cannot keep their children safe at home.

It includes certain local and national government employees: "those administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the COVID-19 response, or delivering essential public services, such as the payment of benefits, including in government agencies and arms length bodies".

Simon Jones, LGcomms chairman, said: "The role of local government officers is recognised in the critical keyworkers list issued today. Communications colleagues meet the criteria and can register to take up the opportunity for ongoing childcare in school if that is what suits their individual needs.

“Public sector communications colleagues around the country are part of the unprecedented response needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are dedicated to helping our communities understand the impact on council services and find out about vital support available for residents. Swift and clear communication is essential to the effective delivery of local response."

PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: “Local government professionals have a pivotal role to play in ensuring our society overcomes the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Their communication keeps the public informed and has the potential to inspire changes in behaviour that will protect public health. I’m pleased the government’s list of keyworkers recognises their vital contribution to society.”

The PRCA confirmed the support applies to comms staff in national as well as local government.