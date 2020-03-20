Coronavirus Briefing: Relief is on the way

Welcome to the fifth edition of Haymarket Media’s Coronavirus Briefing. Today we survey the latest round of government-propelled efforts to bolster our health, economies and spirits. We analyze — with some amazement — how quickly we embraced the new work-from-home normal, whether or not we had much choice in the matter. And we celebrate small acts of heroism and decency from individuals and the media/marketing communities alike.

People are hurting — and some governments and organizations seem far more able than others to provide needed relief

We hear the phrase “it’s scary out there” far too often nowadays. We hear it during snowstorms, transit implosions, finales of bad reality TV competitions — but in this instance, that phrasing understates the reality on the ground. In the era of coronavirus contagion, it is quite literally scary and dangerous in most parts of the world. But relief appears to be on the way, haltingly or otherwise.

Senate Republicans unveiled their “phase 3” coronavirus economic stimulus package Thursday afternoon. The $1 trillion proposal includes direct payments to Americans, loans for the airlines and companies in other struggling industry sectors and forgivable bridge loans for small business operators.

President Trump and Elon Musk are touting an anti-malarial, chloroquine, as a potential coronavirus treatment. Physicians are urging caution.

In McKnight’s Senior Living, Lois Bowers reports that elder advocacy group SAGE, Family Equality and True Colors United have sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for declining to enforce nondiscrimination rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical workers lack the personal protective equipment they need to remain healthy while treating virus-stricken patients, and have turned to social media to amplify their concerns and share images of their ad hoc gear.

Danielle Brown of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News reports on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the use — and re-use — of protective gear for providers.

Larry Brilliant, one of the epidemiologists who helped end smallpox, isn’t scared — but neither is he unrealistic about the amount of work that needs to be done.

Nobody wants to hear “efforts are underway” or “we’re trying” or similar bromides, but for now they’re going to have to suffice. The reality is that halting the coronavirus pandemic and repairing the damage it has inflicted on our bodies, institutions and psyches is going to take far longer than anyone might have predicted even two weeks ago. The sooner we adjust our expectations, the better.

The first work-from-home week showcases our collective resilience

Working from home isn’t for everybody. Distractions abound; refrigerators and TVs are usually just steps away and, well, that laundry isn’t going to do itself. But now that WFH has become the de facto daily professional alignment for so many employees, people are starting to figure it out — and are even thriving amid the chaos.

Diana Bradley of PRWeek US details the myriad… let’s go with “complications”... that come with working from home at a time when schools are closed.

People Management’s Jenny Roper asks three HR consultants to share how their jobs have been reinvented amid the pandemic.

Amy Novotny of McKnight’s Senior Living writes about the opportunity for senior care and housing facilities to hire newly unemployed retail, restaurant and hotel workers.

Stephen Delahunty of PRWeek UK checks in with communications and PR execs who have been forced to overhaul their professional routines. Some believe that work done amid the coronavirus crisis “could be our finest hour.”

And yet there remain a number of organizations encouraging - and in some cases, requiring — employees who could work from home to venture into more crowded workspaces, Bloomberg reports.

The organizations and industries faring best during the coronavirus crisis — admittedly, “best” is relative here — are the ones that have been able to build the most flexibility into their day-to-day operations. It’s no stretch to suggest that many of these ad hoc workplace solutions will become permanent once the pandemic ends.

The media and marketing communities are stepping up in a time of need

This company is comprised of proud members of the media and marketing communities, so we’re keen to celebrate the successes these sectors have enjoyed under challenging conditions. Say what you want about the tribalism that has infected our media-consumption habits and influenced perception of the industries as a whole — it’s indisputable that we’d be considerably less well-informed, and possibly less safe, were it not for the work they’ve been doing during the last few weeks.

Campaign US’ Elaine Underwood details how LinkedIn has seized the coronavirus moment and affirmed its community bona fides.

NiemanLab suggests that some alt-weekly publications will fall prey to the pandemic.

Oliver McAteer of Campaign US sounds out a handful of experts on the damages brands can inflict upon themselves by “going dark” during the coronavirus crisis.

Maybe we should try to limit our coronavirus-related media consumption, for the sake of our psychological well-being.

Most media and consumer brands are going to emerge from the coronavirus with scars; many won’t emerge at all. But hopefully people will remember the sense of purpose with which journalists and marketers went about their business at a time when some would rather have shut things down altogether. It’s certainly not heroism on the scale of what we’re seeing from our medical professionals, but it’s beyond the call of duty all the same.

There’s plenty of good out there

Don’t close your eyes to it. You’ll regret it if you do.

A Philly-based event production company did something artistic and beautiful with the flowers from events canceled due to the coronavirus. It’s small solace for anyone who has been forced to downsize a wedding or the like (writes the guy who got married in that same spot on a day when there was 20 inches of snow), but it’s lovely all the same.

In an infographic that also references virtual hangouts and “quarantine shaming,” market research firm Civic Science notes that reports of a nationwide toilet paper shortage are greatly exaggerated.

Musicians have made living-room concerts a thing and are writing coronavirus-inspired songs, sometimes unintentionally.

We’ve never been ones to convey “happy weekend!!!” wishes — but really, desperate times demand desperate measures. So here’s to a happy, healthy and safe weekend for everybody, except maybe the hand-sanitizer hoarders. Catch you on the other side.