Wind River hires PR agency for six-figure UK and Germany brief

The six-figure account was previously held by Publitek.

Wind River was owned by Intel between 2009 and 2018, when it was sold to private equity firm TPG Capital. It makes software that runs on chips for things where 'failure is not an option', including mobile networks, autonomous vehicles and even NASA’s Mars robot Curiosity.

Wind River's technology is in more than two billion devices across the telecoms, automotive, industrial, medical and aerospace and defence sectors. Ford, GE, Toshiba, NASA and Siemens are among its clients.

Jessica Miller, senior director of corporate comms at Wind River, said: “CCgroup quickly proved it had the industry expertise we need to help us amplify our message and clearly communicate the significant value our technology brings to a wide variety of different markets.”

Paul Nolan, chief operating officer and head of mobile & telecoms at CCgroup, said: “Wind River is a highly innovative company, with its technology present in billions of devices around the world, across a diverse set of industries. This is a company that helped the Boeing 787 Dreamliner become airborne and supports NASA in its exploration missions to Mars and beyond. We can’t wait to help Wind River continue to tell its story to new and existing markets, via earned media and analyst channels.”