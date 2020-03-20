In this episode of The PR Week podcast, Carrie Jones, principal of JPA Health, shares how COVID-19 has affected the agency and how her team is adjusting to remote work.
She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch discuss how the pandemic is affecting the events and tourism industries, Tony Cervone's retirement and who's replacing him at General Motors, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity being postponed and more.
The PR Week: 3.20.2020: Carrie Jones, JPA Health
JPA Health principal Carrie Jones chats about working at a PR firm in the healthcare space during the coronavirus pandemic and the latest industry news.
In this episode of The PR Week podcast, Carrie Jones, principal of JPA Health, shares how COVID-19 has affected the agency and how her team is adjusting to remote work.