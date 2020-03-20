Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Californians were told to stay home by Governor Gavin Newsom in an announcement made shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. "We're going to keep the grocery stores open," he said. "We're going to make sure that you're getting critical medical supplies. You can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog." (NPR) Among the essential errands allowed in a similar order from Los Angeles County officials were trips to cannabis stores. (New York Post) Texas Governor Greg Abbott also issued an order limiting public gatherings to 10 people, closing schools, stopping visits to nursing homes and retirement communities and restricting bars and restaurants to take-out until April 3. (Politico) Meanwhile, in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis limited the size of gatherings but left the closing of beaches up to local authorities. On some beaches, spring breakers have ignored the limits. (CNN)

Never mind beaches, social distancing was ignored at White House press conferences until just recently. On Thursday, Business Insider posted a pictorial history of the press conferences with images of Trump and large groups of officials, shaking hands and answering questions from a crowded press gallery. Only the most recent pictures show fewer officials and a much smaller group of reporters. (Business Insider)

Working from home with kids; how PR pros are managing it. 'I have become a master at muting 'dadadadas' during meetings,' one professional communicator said, about dealing with the challenges coronavirus has brought to the industry. Are you adroitly managing your comms career from the kitchen table? Take our poll and tell us your strategy.

It seems that coworking spaces are not the answer. WeWork is reporting seven coronavirus cases in New York. On Wednesday, employees at locations in Midtown, Soho and the Financial District were warned that people there had been infected. Other locations are also having problems. (New York Post)

The Trump administration has asked states to embargo unemployment statistics. States are being asked to release their statistics after a national compilation of weekly U.S. jobless claims is published each Thursday, a state official told the Wall Street Journal. States are reporting increased claims related to the pandemic, and unemployment claim statistics are closely monitored by policy makers and the financial markets. (Wall Street Journal)