PRWeek survey: The implications of COVID-19 for the PR industry

Please take three minutes to complete our survey on how the novel coronavirus is affecting the PR industry.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Coronavirus is changing the world and everyone in PR people is dealing with the way the pandemic is impacting their business.

To gauge the extent of this impact, PRWeek has put together a poll to take the temperature of our readers, from budgets to employment to client work. We also ask you to rate the anticipated effect of numerous coronavirus-related concerns.

Whether you work in-house, at an agency, a tech vendor or in education, we’d love you to take three minutes to complete our survey. We’ll share the results soon.

