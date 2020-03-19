PRWeek survey: The implications of COVID-19 for the PR industry

Coronavirus is changing the world and everyone in PR people is dealing with the way the pandemic is impacting their business.

To gauge the extent of this impact, PRWeek has put together a poll to take the temperature of our readers, from budgets to employment to client work. We also ask you to rate the anticipated effect of numerous coronavirus-related concerns.

Whether you work in-house, at an agency, a tech vendor or in education, we’d love you to take three minutes to complete our survey. We’ll share the results soon.