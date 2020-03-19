Movers & Shakers: Weber, Ketchum, Brunswick, Teamspirit, Milk & Honey, Ranieri and more

Weber Shandwick EMEA and Asia chair to step down

Tim Sutton, Weber Shandwick’s chairman for the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, is to leave the firm after 16 years’ service. More on this story here.

Brunswick brings in new partner in London

Brunswick has hired Indy Saha as a partner in its London office. He will focus on conceiving and executing creative ideas and campaigns for clients in order to help grow their businesses, the ageny said. He joins Brunswick from McKinsey.

Ketchum London strengethen research and analytics offer with new hire

Ketchum has appointed Giuseppe Polimeno from social listening platform Pulsar as head of research and analytics in London. More on this story here.

Milk & Honey hires head of content

Milk & Honey has bolstered its content capabilities by hiring writer and editor Adam Toms. He has more than 20 years of comms experience in the public, charity and private sectors. Toms previously led editorial at Genomics England, and will oversee content for clients and build writing capabilities across the agency's in-house teams.?

New associate director at Ranieri Agency

Consumer tech, gaming and lifestyle specialist Ranieri Agency has hired Karim Rhalimi as associate director in France. He joins from Lewis Communications, where he was head of b2b, overseeing the growth and commercial success of the division for 11 years. Rhalimi takes full responsibility for existing clients as well as developing the agency’s footprint in France.

Teamspirit strengthens senior team

Specialist financial comms agency Teamspirit has strengthened its digital and social team with the appointment of a new head of social. Zoë Miranda previously managed the social marketing strategy for several global brands including Specsavers, TSB and Renault.

Specialist agency hires former council leader

The former leader of Trafford Council, Sean Anstee, has been appointed executive director for advisory, public affairs and PR at local government specialist Cratus Communications. More on this story here.

Marketing expert joins Lesniak Swann

Specialist b2b marketing agency Lesniak Swann has appointed Matt Hicks as head of strategy and content. He has over a decade of experience working in global roles for b2b brands such as Bostik, Bitdefender, and Mammoet. Part of his new role will be to expand the agency’s offering across comms and content in sectors including tech, construction and engineering.

Docusign has appointed a new CMO

DocuSign, the 'e-signature' brand, has hired Rob Giglio as chief marketing officer. Giglio was previously with Adobe, where he worked on the brand's self-service cloud business, and oversaw significant international expansion. As CMO, he will lead all 'demand generation', self-service sales, digital, creative, and brand functions for DocuSign.