Pitch update: Merlin, The Office Group, Starks Fitness, Citation, BACB and more

Merlin Entertainments appoints consumer PR agency

Specialist consumer PR and comms consultancy The Strong Agency has won a retained national brief for Merlin Entertainments. More on this story here.

Footwear brand appoints The Fourth Angel

Billy Ruffian, the luxury British footwear brand has appointed The Fourth Angel to handle its PR, corporate, consumer and trade comms. The agency is tasked with increasing brand awareness and engagement and to amplify its 'Walk Well' campaign.

British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB) appoints comms agency

BACB, a specialist UK-regulated bank focused primarily on trade in developing markets, has appointed Finn Partners as its comms agency. Finn will be responsible for helping improve visibility of the bank through a mix of news generation and thought leadership. BACB’s expertise in trade finance will be the primary focus of the campaign.

The Office Group hires PR agency for six-figure brief

Consumer PR firm Tin Man has been appointed by workspace operator The Office Group (TOG) to deliver a multi-market, six-figure consumer comms brief, following a competitive pitch. More on this story here.

Fashion brand brief for Avant PR

Fashion, beauty and entertainment agency Avant PR has been appointed by Manchester-based fashion brand Liena. It will work with Liena on its national media relations and celebrity and influencer seeding. The agency will lead campaigns through both organic and sponsored celebrity and influencer marketing.

Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitor Bureau appoint travel PR shop

Travel specialist PR and representation firm, Lotus, has been appointed by the Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitor Bureau to handle the region’s PR in the UK. The agency has been briefed to position the Mexcian destination for leisure travellers and raise the profile of the region amongst frequent travellers.

TaylorMade wins CATA

PR agency TaylorMadePR, has been appointed by The Central America Tourism Agency (CATA) to lead a UK remit to promote the whole of Central America, which includes eight countries: Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic. The agency will be part of a European brief that reports into the lead comms agency, Promotourist in Madrid.

HR consultancy begins partnership with Smoking Gun

Health and safety, employment law, and HR consultancy Citation has appointed Smoking Gun to manage media relations and campaigns to raise brand awareness among SMEs. It will advise both employers and employees on the best legal and HR workplace practices.

Fitness brief for Brandnation

PR firm Brandnation has been appointed by boutique gym group and fitness brand, Starks Fitness, to deliver a marketing plan to support the growth of the brand's product portfolio in 2020. The agency said it will activate a plan that spans social, content, PR and influencer marketing to build a greater digital footprint that generates awareness and sales.

Little Red secures charitable giving platform

Little Red has won a brief for For Good Causes, a UK-based fin-tech, that aims to transform how consumers and retailers donate to charity by converting loyalty points and rewards into a donation. The agency will run an initial four month launch project to secure national press coverage and raise brand awareness.