Ketchum London strengthens research and analytics offer with new hire

Polimeno (pictured) will spearhead the agency’s analytics strategy. The role is to drive growth through leadership counselling on the best use of data and analytics, Ketchum said.

He will also lead on developing team skills and new client offers.

Polimeno joins from Pulsar, where he set up and expanded the research and consultancy arm, working with national and global clients such as Mazda, Aviva, and NHS England.

He said: “In this multi-platform market, it is even more important for research and analytics to be brought to the forefront of the communication programmes we develop for clients. I look forward to working with the team to set new benchmarks for how we can help our clients understand and connect with their audience."

Over the last four years, the analytics team in London has tripled in size.

Jo-ann Robertson, CEO Ketchum London, described Polimeno as a "deep, analytical thinker, with a passion for designing research with an intimate understanding of consumer behavior and culture dynamics".

“That’s the kind of data that gives us, as communicators, some of the best raw ingredients to shape strategy, develop campaigns and fuel our creativity,” she added.

Last week PRWeek reported that W Communications deputy MD Sophie Raine will move to Ketchum after maternity leave for a new role as consumer brand MD.