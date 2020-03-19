Weber Shandwick EMEA and APAC chair Tim Sutton steps down

It is understood that Sutton (62, pictured above) will step down from the role with immediate effect but work on other projects for EMEA’s biggest PR network for the rest of 2020.

After a career break, he is said to want to explore new personal and professional interests.

Sutton joined Weber Shandwick in 2004 as chairman of EMEA. Then, in 2007, he moved to lead its Asia Pacific region, based in Hong Kong, and stayed there for eight years, returning to London in 2015.

Since then, Sutton has also run the APAC and EMEA regions of CMG, Interpublic Group’s portfolio of integrated marketing services businesses.

Sutton’s departure takes place soon after IPG’s global leadership changes late last year when Gail Heimann took over from Andy Polansky as global CEO of Weber Shandwick.

At the beginning of January, there was the shock news that Rachel Friend, Weber Shandwick’s UK CEO, had left with immediate effect.

Heimann said: “Tim has made an indelible impact on our people, our clients and our industry. He has been a loyal leader, a trusted advisor and a mentor. Under Tim’s leadership, our EMEA and APAC operations have thrived and, together with our remarkable teams, we have experienced multiple years of strong growth and received dozens of awards for our work and multiple agency of the year honours.”

Sutton said:“I will not deny that it is a considerable emotional wrench to leave Weber Shandwick after 16 wonderful years with the firm. I am so deeply grateful for the opportunities the firm has given me; proud of the successes of the businesses that I had led; and will always retain warm feelings for my many friends and colleagues in the business.

"However, after such a long time, I do feel the need for a personal change. After taking a break to recharge, I look forward to exploring new paths in good time.”

Weber Shandwick says it delivered strong growth across EMEA and UK in 2019, building on double-digit organic growth in the UK since 2018. PRWeek will reveal these figures in its annual Top 150/Agency Business Report in early May.



