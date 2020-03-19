Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Good news? China has no new local coronavirus infections. But there will need to be 14 consecutive days without new cases for the outbreak to be considered over, according to experts. The news comes after China banned all American journalists working in the country for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, as part of an escalating media war with the U.S.

Tesla “will make ventilators if there is a shortage.” That’s what the company’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday night, after being asked by a Twitter user if he’d use Tesla’s Fremont plant to do so. After FiveThirtyEight editor in chief Nate Silver tweeted at Musk to tell him there is a shortage right now, Musk tweeted, "Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly. Which hospitals have these shortages you speak of right now?" Many people infected with coronavirus require a ventilator to help them breathe while they recover.

LLYC has a new U.S. CEO. Edelman alum Carlos Correcha-Price steps into the role in April. He replaces Mike Fernandez, who recently left LLYC to become SVP and chief comms officer for energy infrastructure company Enbridge.

Quarantined and lonely? Have a virtual lunch with Airbnb’s Musa Tariq. The global head of marketing for Airbnb Experiences has been hosting meetings, open to anyone, with video-conference app Zoom. Over 50 people joined the last meeting to share “kindness, humor and empathy,” Tariq tweeted. He is hosting another virtual lunch today. Chipotle is also hosting lunch “parties” on Zoom with special guests and prizes. “ZOOM Cloud Meetings” topped the free charts in the Apple and Google mobile app stores in the U.S. on Wednesday, as virtual meetings outweigh in-person ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A free digital marketing course on one condition: users must agree to practice social distancing. Social media ad agency Harmon Brothers is giving away one month of free access to its Harmon Brothers University course titled “14-Day Script Writing Challenge.” The firm’s CEO Benton Crane said in a statement that, amid the pandemic, “companies around the world are being reminded of the importance of having a strong digital presence.” Harmon Brothers is behind spots for Squatty Potty, Purple, Chatbooks, FiberFix, Poo-Pourri and Lume.