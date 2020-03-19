Merlin Entertainments appoints consumer PR agency

The agency will be responsible for promoting the entertainment brand's Manchester-based attractions, Sea Life and Legoland Discovery Centre, alongside its annual programme of events.

The account was previously held by Rule 5.

Work is already underway with plans for Sea Life Manchester’s new feature called "Snorkel with Sharks".

The Strong Agency launched earlier this month with clients in the hospitality, leisure and art and culture sectors, including hospitality trade show, Northern Restaurant & Bar.

“Sea Life and Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester have been educating and inspiring families for years through creative play, we look forward to working together to excite and inspire many more,” said The Strong Agency founder Julie Wilson.

In January, PRWeek reported that Merlin Entertainments had hired Stripe Communications London as its retained PR consultancy for Legoland Windsor Resort.

In 2019 it was announced that Merlin Entertainments had appointed Stripe Communications as its retained PR and social media consultancy for its London attractions. Last year the company also hired The Academy to handle PR for its new Bear Grylls Adventure attraction.