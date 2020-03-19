Influencers urged to support WHO social distancing message

The campaign aims to help address the stigma of social distancing by asking influencers to share a social distancing hack when staying at home.

The platform developed the pro bono initiative to provide support in communicating critical health advice to the public via social platforms. It reached more than one million people within the first 24 hours using the hashtag #flattenthecurve.

This relates to the slowing and management of the virus by using measures like social distancing to limit the peak of infections – measures that are expected to tighten in the UK over the coming weeks.

Influencers are asked to submit content for free, with Tribe helping to increase reach.

The global campaign is open to influencers with more than 3,000 Instagram followers.

Tilly Rose, social influencer and founder of @thatoxfordgirl, said: “Our site is followed by young people at school, prospective applicants and current university students. We are encouraging followers to immerse themselves in their books, develop their knowledge of their subjects and organise their revision notes.”

The company expects hundreds of influencers to participate in the campaign, which will reach millions of social-media users. All content will be moderated by Tribe before it goes live.

“It’s a challenging time for everyone, and we have the ability to play a role in getting positive social distancing messaging to hard-to-reach audiences,” said Anthony Svirskis, chief executive of Tribe.