LLYC hires Edelman’s Carlos Correcha-Price as US CEO

MIAMI: LLYC has named Carlos Correcha-Price as U.S. CEO.

The last person to hold the role was Mike Fernandez, who recently left LLYC to become SVP and chief comms officer for energy infrastructure company Enbridge.

Correcha-Price starts in April and will report to LLYC partner and CEO for the Americas Alejandro Romero. He will oversee LLYC’s offices in Miami, Washington, DC, New York and Chicago.

He will also head the agency’s U.S. leadership team that includes Emigdio Rojas, executive director in Miami; Claudia Gioia, SVP for the Americas; Gerard Guiu, director of business development; and Erich de la Fuente, partner and chairman.

Correcha-Price comes to LLYC from Edelman, where he was GM for Edelman Colombia and Edelman Miami and led the agency’s Latin America public affairs practice.

“We thank [Correcha-Price] for his contributions to our firm and our clients and wish him well in his next endeavor,” Edelman Latin America CEO Allan McCrea Steele told PRWeek via email.

Steele said Miami’s deputy GM Carla Santiago will take on the Edelman Miami GM role on an interim basis and Juanita Barrios, VP of brand, and Daniel Quiroga, VP of public affairs and crisis, will lead Colombia while Edelman looks for a new GM there.

Correcha-Price said he plans to double LLYC’s business in three years by positioning the agency as “the best partner for American companies doing business in Latin America,” focusing on the U.S. Hispanic market, and leveraging the firm’s ability “to run international programs at scale from the U.S.”

His plans include expanding the agency with new “Latin America-facing desks in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco. We will be looking at potential mergers and acquisitions there.”

While Correcha-Price called Edelman a “fantastic place,” he said growth in the PR business can’t typically be found at the big agency level.

“When we think about the future of comms, we have to think about the ability to be hyper-agile,” he said. “And LLYC has that in spades. I like building a company in a market where LLYC can have some impact: the soft middle market. Edelman is great for large clients, boutiques are good for little ones and then there is a really desirable market right were LLYC sits.”

Correcha-Price said his initial shortlist of tasks includes consolidating the firm’s Miami business; assessing the methodology the firm uses to address the U.S. Hispanic market and providing U.S. companies with a meaningful Latin American presence. He is looking at Washington, DC, as a key revenue stream.

In March, LLYC was shortlisted for the PRWeek Global Awards 2020 in the Best Agency in LATAM region and in February it was nominated for the PRWeek/Campaign Brand Film Awards EMEA in the Brand Documentary (Long Film) category.

It is also competing against Weber Shandwick in the PR Lions at Cannes for the category Use of Celebrity, Influencers & Key Opinion Leaders. Both agencies face heavy competition in this year’s awards -- postponed until October-- on shortlists that remain heavily dominated by ad agencies.

According to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019, revenue grew 10% to $45.3 million at LLYC in 2018.