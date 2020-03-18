FleishmanHillard promotes Ken Fields to lead Americas crisis practice

ST. LOUIS: FleishmanHillard has named Ken Fields, SVP and partner, to lead its crisis practice in the Americas.

Fields had been serving in the role on an interim basis since last September, when former practice lead Chris Nelson left the agency. Nelson is running his own consulting firm, Cooper Point, and teaching graduate crisis management at Columbia University, according to LinkedIn.

Fields took on the role on a permanent basis last month, based in St. Louis and reporting to GM Terri Owen. Fields’ team includes 100-plus crisis counselors across the Americas, though they are not necessarily direct reports.

He has counseled clients in industries including agriculture, healthcare, technology and banking, according to an agency spokesperson.

FleishmanHillard also promoted Leah Katz to MD of business development for the Americas last month. Katz is charged with generating new business and organic growth and is reporting to Della Sweetman, chief business development officer for the Omnicom Group agency.

FleishmanHillard’s revenue grew 5% in 2018 to $606.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.