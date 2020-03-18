Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic: The number of cases in New York City passed the 900 mark yesterday, said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said on MSNBC, "It's unbelievable how rapidly this crisis is growing right now." Stock futures pointed to more big losses on Wednesday as governments pledged trillions of dollars in aid to stave off economic disaster.

All businesses are trying to navigate the unknown waters of working from home. The policy is causing friction in the financial sector. At Wells Fargo, branch and call center employees are considered essential and are required to report to work, which is not sitting well with many staffers, according to Reuters. The New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, is fighting to keep its trading floor open, according to MarketWatch.

The pandemic has also created a new environment for retailers. Some have responded by setting aside shopping time for the people most vulnerable to COVID-19: senior citizens. Target is shortening store hours for more time for cleaning and giving an exclusive hour a week to the elderly and people with underlying health concerns to shop, according to USA Today.

Joe Biden swept the Democratic primaries in Florida, Arizona and Illinois on Tuesday, giving him a commanding lead over Bernie Sanders in the race for the party's nomination. However, the coronavirus pandemic is raising questions about the nomination process. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has clinched the Republican presidential nomination.