Watch: Wotsits Mac n Cheese launches with recipe video to mark new flavours

Added 1 hour ago by John Harrington

A version of macaroni and cheese involving Wotsits has been created in a campaign for the launch of two new flavours for the snack brand.

Wotsits Mac n Cheese is available via Uber Eats on 17 and 18 March from the Twisted London restaurant in Shoreditch, priced £1.50.

The dish comes with the snacks folded into it and is topped with crushed Wotsits.

Wotsits Mac n Cheese has been created to mark the launch of the Sizzling Steak and Flamin’ Hot flavours. The dish can be ordered on its own or as a side, and is available in both new variants plus the Really Cheesy flavour.

The campaign is from PR agency Splendid.

A recipe video has been put together for the launch:

Nick Day, brand manager for parent brand Walkers at PepsiCo, said: “Wotsits Mac n Cheese is available to order initially in London, but we want people to make lots of noise and head over to our Walkers social media pages to let us know where to take the dish next. It’s a mash-up of epic proportions, and we know the nation is going to love this tasty dish just as much as they have been enjoying our new flavours, Flamin’ Hot and Sizzling Steak.”

