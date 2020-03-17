Newswire names Charlie Terenzio VP, earned media advantage business

SARASOTA, FL: Newswire has named Charlie Terenzio to the newly created role of VP of earned media advantage business.

Terenzio was previously director of earned media strategy at the press release distribution company. Based in Sarasota, Florida, he is reporting to Joe Esposito, CEO of Newswire.

Terenzio is overseeing Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour business unit. Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is a year-long subscription service the company launched last year to help clients get maximum value from press releases, he said via email.

Responsible for client strategy, Terenzio is helping customers boost brand awareness and increase web traffic and sales growth. He is also overseeing Newswire’s PR strategists and working with communications and marketing agencies to develop products and services.

“[The role] was created to ensure that each client and partner that works with Newswire has a ‘customerized’ strategy,” Terenzio said via email. “We wanted to ensure that our entire Earned Media Guided Tour team was one cohesive unit from on-boarding to delivering [our] software as a service.”

Prior to joining Newswire last year, Terenzio was brand manager at Revcontent, a content discovery platform, and director of comms and marketing at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.