Lippe Taylor hires Emily Buchanan to lead new Minneapolis office

MINNEAPOLIS: Lippe Taylor has opened a Minneapolis office and brought on Emily Buchanan to lead it.

Buchanan started as an EVP on Wednesday, reporting to Tracy Naden, the firm’s recently appointed chief engagement officer, who is overseeing the agency’s practice areas.

The Minneapolis location is Lippe Taylor’s first office outside of New York.

Minneapolis is a hot market, said Buchanan. “There is a deep bench of talent in PR, comms and marketing, and we have a lot of world-class Fortune 500 companies in our backyard,” she said. Target, General Mills and Best Buy are headquartered in Minnesota.

Buchanan will be the only Lippe Taylor staffer initially based in Minneapolis, but the office will be supported by staffers from New York. She said the agency’s clients based in the Midwest account for more than 20% of the firm’s annual revenue.

“I will be making sure we are servicing our existing clients with additional senior help,” she said. “A big part of my job is in growing the office and new business development. It’s a very entrepreneurial role.”

Buchanan was previously EVP and director of brand marketing at Carmichael Lynch Relate, working with clients like Kayak, OpenTable and IBM. She has also worked at MSL as SVP and deputy consumer marketing practice director in New York, collaborating with clients including Kellogg’s, Heinz and Amazon, and as a VP at MWWPR.

Lippe Taylor named Paul Dyer as CEO this month, replacing founder Maureen Lippe, who remains at the firm as chairman.