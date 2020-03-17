Dentsu PR names Masahiro Makiguchi president and CEO

TOKYO: Dentsu Public Relations has named Masahiro Makiguchi as president and CEO.

The promotion is effective immediately. It was approved at a shareholder and board of directors meeting on Tuesday, the network said in a statement.

Makiguchi has replaced longtime Dentsu executive Kazunori Azeyanagi, who came to Dentsu PR from the larger Dentsu network in February 2016. Azeyanagi started working at the company in April 1981.

Hired in 1980, Makiguchi also began his Dentsu tenure with the parent company, the network said in a statement. He has led other units and previously was MD of the corporate communications division.

Makiguchi was named an MD on the board of Dentsu Public Relations in January.

Dentsu posted a loss of $737 million in 2019, with its revenue down 1% globally on an organic basis.