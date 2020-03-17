Harvard names first marketing MD

Last (pictured), who joins the Harvard board, spent nine years as client services director at Earnest, where he worked with clients including Mastercard, Google and Samsung. Before that he was at global b2b agency Gravity Global.

His new role is to help grow Harvard's integrated marketing services offering, which covers areas including rebrands, content creation and awareness- and demand-generation campaigns, the agency said.

Chime-owned Harvard generated revenue of about £7.5m in 2019, chief executive Louie St Claire told PRWeek in a recent profile interview. About one-third of the agency's revenue comes from non-traditional PR.

The London-based agency, which was named Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year at the 2019 PRWeek Awards, recently launched a consumer tech offshoot called Eat the Fox.

St Claire said: “This is a pivotal hire and a massive coup for us. Our marketing services revenue grew by 54 per cent in 2019, so now is the ideal time to support a growing need for a more integrated offering beyond PR. Andrew has spent the past 20 years in this world, so his experience will be invaluable to our growth plans.”

Last said: “Everything is in place at Harvard, and within the wider Chime group, to deliver best-in-class marketing and campaigns for global tech brands. I’ve been hugely impressed with the calibre of the people and the quality and creativity of the work already being produced here – and I can’t wait to help guide us to even bigger and better things.”



