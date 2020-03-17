Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

President Donald Trump faces backlash for calling coronavirus the “Chinese virus.” On Monday night, he tweeted that, amid the pandemic, the U.S. is supporting the airline industry and others “that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus.” In response, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that Trump’s comment could “fuel more bigotry” toward “already suffering” Asian-American communities. CDC director Robert Redfield recently agreed at a House hearing that it was "absolutely wrong and inappropriate" to use the “Chinese virus” label.

Another major sporting event postponed. The Kentucky Derby is being moved from May 2 to September 5 over coronavirus concerns, unidentified sources close to the race told the Courier-Journal of Louisville. A formal announcement will be made Tuesday. Other postponements include the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments and the Masters golf tournament. Professional basketball, baseball and hockey leagues also have suspended their seasons.

“Closing down is easy, staying open in a healthy environment requires courage, persistence and focus." Adidas Group CEO Kasper Rorsted wrote that in en email to Adidas and Reebok retail employees on Monday, explaining that the company’s U.S. stores will remain open during the pandemic to ensure its bills and employees are paid. Adidas staffers told Yahoo Finance they are not pleased with the company’s decision. Social media users are calling on Adidas to close stores.

And here are the other retailers that have opted to stay open: DSW, Gap, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Sakes Fifth Avenue, Target and Walmart. (Yahoo) Mail services are also continuing to deliver, such as USPS, FedEx, Amazon and UPS. (CNN) Here are the retailers that have closed or reduced hours to fight the virus.

Images of the “Peloton wife” are recirculating on social - in a positive way. Peloton received backlash for its ad “The Gift That Gives Back” in December, featuring a husband buying a Peloton for his wife. But now that people are stuck at home and can’t go to the gym, owning a stationary bike is suddenly enticing. People are tweeting images from the ad, with one user writing, “Should have bought that Peloton.” Another user tweeted, “Maybe the Peloton lady was in quarantine and that why she looked so worried.”