Havas CEO curtails economic fears from coronavirus in internal memo to staff

Havas Group employees concerned about the unknown impact of COVID-19 on the holding company's stability had their minds put at (some sort of) ease on Monday.

CEO Yannick Bollore (pictured) told all 20,000 global staff in an internal email that the network is financially strong and will get through the disruption.

He wrote: "I know that you’ve likely read about the deep economic impact of COVID-19 as well. I want you to know that Havas is a solid group with a strong financial position, and I am confident we have everything we need to get through this.

"My confidence starts with each of you. As I think about all the people around the world who make up the Havas Group, I know that we can step forward in strength, together as a family, and that we will be better on the other side of this situation."

Bollore stressed the importance of employees supporting each other and encouraged people to check in with their colleagues.

The CEO said: "As a company our size, we have the power to make a profound impact on this situation. This starts with our employees. I’m calling on all of you to do whatever you can to protect one another and I want to thank those of you who have been working tirelessly to ensure our people and our businesses are safe.

"I’d also like to extend a special message of thanks to all our support and essential staff who are physically present in our offices, ensuring the smooth running of the Group. Thank you so much for your effort and your commitment."

The Havas network moved to a work from home policy last week. Many of the world’s largest agencies and brands are now navigating remote working.

The memo is in full below. Stay up to date with office closures, work from home policies and agency responses to the coronavirus.

All over the world, we are impacted by COVID-19. My thoughts and my deepest support go out to each of you and to your loved ones.

From the beginning, the Havas Group has been a family. Today, a family is exactly what we continue to be. Although our Villages exist in over 100 countries, we share the same values.

Having traveled throughout most of our entire organization, I can tell you this firsthand. Our people all over the globe are deeply innovative, agile and filled with creative spirit. Although many of us are separated and are each facing unique circumstances, we face this situation together.

Situations like these challenge us. They put us in a position of making decisions that we have never made before. All over the world our people are being pushed to adapt to fast moving and unprecedented circumstances. I couldn’t be more proud of the work that each of you are doing, to protect one another and your communities, and to be adaptive as we face uncertain times.

As a company our size, we have the power to make a profound impact on this situation. This starts with our employees. I’m calling on all of you to do whatever you can to protect one another and I want to thank those of you who have been working tirelessly to ensure our people and our businesses are safe. I’d also like to extend a special message of thanks to all our support and essential staff who are physically present in our offices, ensuring the smooth running of the Group. Thank you so much for your effort and your commitment.

Our clients, many of whom have depended on us as partners for years, are also facing the same challenges and pressures that we are. They need us more than ever right now, to help them navigate uncertainty, pivot plans quickly and to offer them support. I deeply appreciate your hard work and dedication towards them.

I know that you’ve likely read about the deep economic impact of COVID-19 as well. I want you to know that Havas is a solid group with a strong financial position, and I am confident we have everything we need to get through this. My confidence starts with each of you. As I think about all the people around the world who make up the Havas Group, I know that we can step forward in strength, together as a family, and that we will be better on the other side of this situation.

I will of course be communicating regularly with you as the situation evolves. Thank you again.

Take care of yourselves and your loved ones.

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign