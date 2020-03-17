WPP’s Australian PR unit announces senior appointments

WPP AUNZ's PR unit opr has named Graham White to helm the newly created role of COO, and Jacquie Potter as MD of Howorth, opr's specialist B2B and tech arm.

White has been with opr for two decades and led Howorth for the past 15 years. In his new role, he will take on responsibility for all operational aspects of opr, working closely with CEO Richard Brett and the finance director.

Meanwhile, Potter has spent close to 14 years with the agency, which includes two years of leading the Melbourne office. She will continue to serve as opr's chief growth officer on top of her new role.

The healthcare team has also appointed Samantha Gale to the role of associate director, based in the Melbourne office. Most recently with Cox Inall Change and Edelman, Gale brings a mix of pharmaceutical and consumer health experience with insights across nutrition, immunology, cardiology, haematology, oncology, neurology and dermatology. She will report to opr's healthcare managing partner Rachel Stanton.

